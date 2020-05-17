|
|
REGITANO, Richard F. Sr. Age 76 of Peabody, MA formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Peabody, MA. Richard was born in Syracuse, NY and was the beloved son of the late Carmen A. Regitano and Joan LoVecchio Regitano. Richard graduated from North High School in Syracuse, NY, Erie Community College and Syracuse University. Richard is survived by his loving wife Susan Demeule Regitano, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. His children Richard F. Regitano, Jr. and his wife Gina of Lynnfield, MA. Kristi Regitano Petitto and her husband Mark of Wilmington, MA. Richard was predeceased by his oldest daughter Michele Regitano Minogue, who lost her battle to MS in 2017. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law and best friend, Gerard R. Demeule or Papa; they were inseparable! His beloved stepdaughters Karen Santoro Rourke and her husband Kevin of Danvers, MA and Kim Santoro of Peabody, MA. His 7 grandchildren who were his absolute pride and joy and often referred to him as Bampa! Ashton Kral, Ian and Kenzie Rourke. Adriana and Marco Regitano and Alessandra and Lucia Petitto. Richard was the owner of Point of View Optical in Peabody for over 20 years. Richard was the most involved and supportive father. He was involved in little league and Babe Ruth in Peabody for many years. He led the Pigskin Club and loved announcing football games at Bishop Fenwick. He attended every dance recital, competition, softball and baseball game without fail. He was always there for everyone no matter the situation! He was always first to volunteer, stay late, go the extra mile, anything it took for his friends and most of all his family. Now that he is no longer in pain he can get back to what he loves most in life, looking over people! Visiting Hours: There will be a Drive-up Visitation held on Wednesday, May 20th from 2P.M. – 4P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Everyone is asked to enter the parking lot of the Funeral Home via the entrance on Lynn St., and then a staff member will direct you accordingly. We ask everyone to REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLES, in accordance with the social distancing rules described by federal, state, and local officials. Services will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 and Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020