ROCHFORD, Richard F. Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, Nov. 25. Father of David Levine of Chelmsford, Ken Rochford of NH and Karen Guilbeault of Billerica. Also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 12–2 p.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, at 2:30 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Late Korean War Air Force Veteran. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019