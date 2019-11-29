|
|
O'NEILL, Richard Francis Died peacefully, November 28, 2019. He was 91 years old. Richard was born in Stoughton and lived in Canton for over 50 years. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Mary (Gill), as well as by his daughter Patricia O'Neill. Father of Francis O'Neill and John O'Neill of Canton, Deirdre O'Neill and Elizabeth O'Neill of Roslindale, and Kathleen O'Neill of Brattleboro, VT. Richard was devoted to his 7 grandchildren: Erin, Isaiah, Grace, James, Tina, Sequoia, and Henry. He was also devoted to his extended family. He cherished his nieces and nephews especially, and they gave him many joyous memories. The last decade of his life Richard shared with his loving companion, Luice Moncevitch of Mattapoisett, MA. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Saturday, November 30th, from 2-5 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. Donations in Richard's memory can be made to The Friends of Canton Public Library, 786 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Canton
www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019