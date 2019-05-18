VIDALE, Richard Francis Passed away early Friday morning, May 17th, at the age of 83. He leaves behind his wife Margaret, daughters Laura and Lisa, grandsons Justin and Joshua, and sons-in-law Henri and Joe. Richard was a professor of systems and computer engineering at Boston University for 37 years, and was chair of the systems department for 10 years. At his retirement in 2001, former students came from across the country to thank him for his teaching and mentoring. He retired as a Professor Emeritus. Richard was an active participant in several volunteer activities, including the Wellesley Education Foundation and Partakers Inc., a prison outreach program of the First Parish Church in Weston. He was also involved in the First Parish Church as a member of the Standing Committee and their monthly covenant group. Richard was an avid tennis player, a runner and a weight-lifter. Throughout his life he also enjoyed sailing and swimming. He loved classical music, and had a particular passion for romantic era composers. He was proud of his Austrian heritage, and during his retirement he and Margaret made many trips to Europe, including three trips to Vienna and multiple trips to Switzerland. A Memorial Service is planned for later this spring. Donations in Richard's memory can be made to , Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019