Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
RICHARD "DICK" FREEMAN

RICHARD "DICK" FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN, Richard "Dick" Of North Easton, formerly of Stoughton, entered into rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Sandra (Goldstone) Freeman. Devoted father of Lori Cuomo & her husband Peter and Allison MacDonald & her husband John. Loving brother of the late Shirley Hapner. Cherished grandfather of Juliana Cuomo, Kylie Cuomo, Alexa Cuomo, Mattie Rose Cuomo, Jessica MacDonald, and Danielle MacDonald. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, August 20th at 11AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the Fox Hill Club House, 59 Preston Pl, North Easton, MA immediately following interment until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
