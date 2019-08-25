Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
140 Lynn St.
Peabody, MA
View Map
RICHARD G. BUONO

RICHARD G. BUONO Obituary
BUONO, Richard G. Age 82, of Peabody, August 24, 2019, loving husband of Geraldine (Rubico) Buono of 59, years and devoted father and father-in-law of Richard and Linda Buono and Stephen and Teresa Buono, all of Middleton, MA, and Dawn Buono of Methuen, MA, also survived by a sister, Geraldine Carvalho of Hanover, MA, and his seven precious grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaylee, Richard, Nicholas, Mark, Valerie and Sabrina Buono, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael Buono and the brother of the late Carmine, Gerald and Robert Buono. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 AM from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760 in his memory. He was a Salesman at the former Kennedy Clothing Store for 29 years and later a regional store manager for Macy's Department stores throughout New England for 16 years, retiring 8 years ago. A member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks, Loyal Order of Moose of Malden and the Fox Hill Yacht Club of Saugus. For obituary, guestbook and directions, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
