LENNON, Richard G., The Most Reverend Bishop Emeritus of Cleveland, 10th Bishop of Cleveland, died Tuesday, 29 October, 2019 after having received the prayerful support and consolation of the Sacraments. Richard Gerard Lennon, a native of Arlington, Massachusetts, was the son of Albert and Mary (nee Halligan) Lennon (both deceased) and brother of Albert Lennon (deceased) (wife Nancy), born on 26 March 1947. He was ordained to the priesthood on 19 May 1973 for service in the Archdiocese of Boston. He served as parochial vicar at Saint Mary of the Nativity Parish, Scituate, Massachusetts from June 1973 until June 1982. From June 1982 until June 1988, he served as parochial vicar at Saint Mary Parish, West Quincy, Massachusetts. Bishop Lennon served as Assistant for Canonical Affairs for the Archdiocese of Boston from July 1988 until December 1998. In January 1999, Bishop Lennon was named Rector of Saint John Seminary, Brighton, Massachusetts. On 14 September 2001, he was ordained to the episcopate to serve as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston and Titular Bishop of Sufes. He served as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Boston from 13 December 2002 to 30 July 2003. From August 2003 until April 2006, he served as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Boston. On 4 April 2006, he was appointed Bishop of Cleveland, and was installed on 15 May 2006. On 28 December 2016, he retired as Bishop of Cleveland. He was member of the Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston, a member of the Canon Law Society of America, and a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. The wake will begin with Vespers on Monday, 4 November 2019 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, East 9th Street and Superior Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44114 at 3:00 p.m. Bishop Nelson Perez, Bishop of Cleveland, will be the presider and homilist. The wake will continue until 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 8:30 a.m., the body will lie in state in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Church until 10:45 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Nelson Perez will be the main celebrant and Bishop Christopher Coyne will be the homilist. Interment will be in the Resurrection Chapel in the same Cathedral Church. Bishop Lennon's loved ones wish to express their gratitude for the devoted care he received at both Regina Health Center and Jennings Center for Older Adults. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Community Foundation, 1404 East Ninth Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 or to the Daughters of St. Paul, 50 St. Paul's Avenue, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts 02130. McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019