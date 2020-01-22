|
|
SEMENTELLI, Richard G. Jr. Lt. Mass State Police, of Canton. Formerly of Newton, Jan. 20, age 60. Husband of Det. Susan Antonucci-Sementelli (Boston PD). Father of Stephanie G. Sementelli and Angela D. Sementelli, both of Canton. Son of Richard G. Sementelli and Dorothy (Sullivan) Sementelli of Newton. Brother of Carol A. Sementelli of Newton, Katherine M. Morreale and her husband Deane of Natick and John R. Sementelli and his wife Jessica of Wayland. Son-in-law of Julia Hamilton of E. Boston and the late Gordon Hamilton. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. Gerard Majella Church, 1864 Washington St., Canton on Friday at 12:00 noon. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Interment will take place at Newton Cemetery, Newton. Donations in Rich's memory may be made to Cops For Kids With Cancer, PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. Obit and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020