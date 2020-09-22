WILKINS, Richard G. Of Newburyport, formerly of Watertown and Melrose. US Army Korean War Veteran. Loving father of Jennifer Wilkins and her husband Jeff Arsenault of Amesbury, and the late R. Craig Wilkins, cherished father-in-law of Lydia (Holden) Wilkins of VT, devoted grandfather of Kendra Morey and her husband Cabel, Kelsey Gilligan and her fiancé Nick LaScola, proud great-grandfather to Travis, Kimber and Kylie Morey. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311 View the online memorial for Richard G. WILKINS