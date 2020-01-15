|
GIULIANO, Richard Of Weymouth and formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Picciuto) Giuliano. Loving brother of Bob Giuliano and his wife Susan of Canton and Irene McFadyen and her late husband Jim of Tewksbury. Cherished Uncle of Jay McFadyen and his wife Beth, Susan Giglio and her husband Paul, Joe McFadyen and his wife Beth, Laura Urquijo and her husband Eddie and Joe Giuliano. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10am in St. Stephen Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02109. Burial will be private. Late US Army veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Stephen Church. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
