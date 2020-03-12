|
GLUGETH, Dr. Richard Of Chestnut Hill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the devoted and beloved husband of Madeline Stone Glugeth. Son of the late Harry and Sophie Glugeth of Arlington, brother of the late Edward, Rose, Esther, Lillian, and Harold Glugeth. Loving uncle to Arthur and Diane Dickerman of Newton, Roger and Naomi Glugeth of NJ, and the late Dr. Gary Dickerman and his wife Wilma of Lexington, Cheryl and Robin Sampson of RI. Grand-uncle to Dr. Lauren Dickerman and Todd Handel of Newton, Carey and Carmel Dickerman of CA, Andrew and Erin Dickerman of TX, Jessica and Matt Greenberger of CT, Jared and Casey Glugeth of NJ, the late Evan Glugeth of NJ, Samantha and Michael Dorfman of FL. Loving brother-in-law of Joyce D'Amico of Newton, and Barbara Kabot of Newton, and great-uncle of 16 nieces and nephews. After serving his country during WWII, Dick graduated Illinois College of Optometry. He began his optometric practice in Harvard Square, Cambridge, where he had a long and successful career serving the community for 45 years. He touched the lives of and influenced so many people with his warmth and gracious spirit. "He was a gentle rain over the parched land." He was a member of Ohabei Shalom, Israeli Defense Committee, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the American Optometric Association and other numerous organizations. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, March 15 at 2PM. Interment following the Service with Military Honors. Memorial Observance will be held at his late residence Sunday following the Service, Monday and Tuesday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or Beth Israel Hospital Cardiology Department. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020