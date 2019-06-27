GRAY, Richard Dr. R. Bruce Gray, of Sherborn, passed away June 26, 2019, at 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Patricia L. (Haughey) Gray. Devoted father of Gini Gray-Clarke, MD and her husband Donnie Clarke of Cornwall Bridge, CT, Brian Gray and his wife Melissa of Medway, Beth Bowen and her husband Andy of Essex, VT, Mark Gray and his wife Kate of Holliston, Tim Gray and his wife Kelly of Medway. Loving grandfather of Liam, Abby, Aidan, Sam, Charlie, Connor, William, Oliver, Nora, Georgia and Elliott. Brother of David Gray of Norfolk and the late Linda Gray. Son of the late D. Morton and Mary Agnes (Quinan) Gray. Bruce grew up in Wellesley, MA. He attended Saint Sebastian's School (1957), the College of the Holy Cross (1961), and Tufts Dental School (1965). He spent three years serving in the U.S. Army after graduating dental school. He returned to complete internship and residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Boston City Hospital 1967-1970. Doctor Gray received his certification from the Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1974. He taught at both Tufts University and Boston University in the 1970's. He became partner at Metrowest Oral Surgical Associates in 1970 and he was a driving force in the practice's success. He had a fulfilling career as an oral surgeon until he retired at age 71. Bruce loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was known in the family as the traveling Superfan who, without fail, managed to find his way to every game. While raising his family in Sherborn he was an active member of the youth soccer community including the Dover-Sherborn Soccer Club and the Charles River United Soccer Club. He was the former president of the Dover-Sherborn school committee and was involved in the inception of the Dover-Sherborn Education Fund. He recently was an associate board member of the Sherborn Council on Aging. Bruce enjoyed golf, soccer, skiing, and fishing. He coached, refereed and played soccer over the years, including a long stint with the Wellesley Seniors in the Over The Hill League. He was a longtime supporter and season ticket holder for the New England Revolution. He was a member of the Waterville Valley, NH WVBBTS Ski Racing Club for many years along with his wife and children. He was an avid gardener and preferred being outside. He looked forward to an annual fishing trip in Canada with his sons, nephews, and friends. He was a member of St. Theresa of Lisieux Church in Sherborn and enjoyed traveling to Italy with his wife, Pat, and the local church group. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Monday, July 1st, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Lisieux Church, 35 South Main Street, Sherborn, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, June 30th, from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to local organizations Friends of the Sherborn Council on Aging, 19 Washington Street, Sherborn, MA 01770, or Saint Theresa of Lisieux Church, 35 South Main Street, Sherborn, MA 01770. Alternatively, donations can be made to The Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, www.giving.massgeneral.org For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508-653-4342



