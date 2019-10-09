|
QUYNN, Richard Grayson "Dick" Of Hingham, MA, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, at the age of 91.
Dick was born in Newport News, VA, on January 23, 1928 to Ada (Skull) Quynn and Captain Russell Hoover Quynn, Esq. He was predeceased by his siblings Peter and Elizabeth.
Dick began his academic career early, enrolling at the College of William and Mary at age 14, and graduating Phi Beta Kappa and valedictorian of his class. He went on to receive a masters degree at the University of Virginia, and a second masters degree and PhD in physics from Princeton University. His career as a specialist in fiber research began at the Celanese Corp., in Summit, NJ and ended at the Natick Army Research Labs in Natick, MA. In addition to holding multiple patents, he is attributed with designing and creating night vision goggles used by US soldiers. Dick was a veteran who served in the US Army 1955-57.
Married to Louise (Michaud) Quynn in 1953, they enjoyed a warm and loving marriage for 65 years. Together they had two daughters, Jennifer Quynn-Dale (William Dale) and Katelyn Quynn (Barry Smith). Poppa Dick was grandfather to 4 wonderful grandchildren: Leigh, Douglas, Henry and Andrew.
In addition to enjoying time with his family, Dick enjoyed international travel, reading, Spanish guitar music, the news, gem collecting, model ship building and ice cream!
Dick's family wishes to thank the wonderful staffs at Hingham's Active Day Program, Windrose Assisted Living, and the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice. Memorial service will be private. Gifts made in Dick's memory can be made to Hebrew SeniorLife's Marcus Institute, Memory Health research, c/o Development Office, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131; or the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019