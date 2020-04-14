|
GRIFFIN, Richard "Dick" Age 94 of Brockton, formerly of Randolph, Sandwich, and Abington, passed away April 13, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. Son of the late Charles and Beatrice Griffin, he leaves behind his devoted wife of 74 years, Annette ( Macaluso) Griffin, daughters Barbara Charron of West Bridgewater and Karen Eardley and husband Edward of Canton. Also survived by grandchildren Paul Charron and wife Courtney of East Bridgewater, Pamela Shaughnessy and husband Ryan of Canton, Gregory Eardley of South Boston, and Michael Charron of West Bridgewater, and great-grandchildren Joseph and Tyler Shaughnessy. Dick was a proud World War II Navy Veteran, stationed as a signalman on LST 972. After discharge from the Navy, he worked for the New Haven Railroad and for the MBTA until his retirement. He was known for his successful backyard vegetable gardens with his much loved tomatoes, and he was also known for going out to buy a loaf of bread but coming home with a new car to show his surprised wife. His grandchildren will always remember the fun adventures they had with their Grammy and Grampy exploring different areas when they visited their home in Sandwich. His most recent pride and joy were his 2 great-grandsons Joey and Tyler, whom he adored. He lived for his family and was always concerned about their well-being, and despite developing more health issues over the last few years, he never complained. He was his family's hero and will live forever in our hearts. Funeral Services will be private. Interment National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canton Veteran's Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 or to the , , VA Regional Office, JFK Fed Bldg., Government Ctr., Boston, MA 02203 Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Canton
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020