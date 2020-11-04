ACKLES, Richard H. Age 68, of Salem, NH passed away suddenly from a stroke on November 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Eileen (Dobbyn) Ackles. Proud father of Elizabeth and Carl Ackles of Salem, NH. Brother of Jane Moretti of Harwich, MA, William Ackles of Concord, MA, and Susan Alimi of Fryeburg, ME. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For detailed obituary, online guestbook, and tribute slideshow, visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Richard H. ACKLES