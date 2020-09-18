BARSOM, Richard H. Age 94, of Wilbraham, formerly of Springfield, died late Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family at his side. He was born and educated in Springfield, son of the late Frank and Rose (Boyaj) Barsom and was a graduate of the former Classical High School Class of 1943. Richard shortly thereafter enlisted with the United States Navy at the end of WWII and served aboard the USS Sampson and the USS St. Paul and was the recipient of the WWII Victory Medal, American Theater Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Area Medal. After returning home to civilian life, Richard resumed his studies, graduating from American International College earning his BS degree in Biology and degree in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts School of Pharmacy. Richard owned and operated the former Wheelers Drug Store in the Winchester Square section of Springfield for nearly 40 years. He was appointed to the Massachusetts Board of Pharmacy by former Governor William Weld. Richard was a member of St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church of Shrewsbury. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Shirley M. (Chavoor) Barsom, and leaves three loving children, Kimbirley Barsom and her husband Abuid Nazzario of Stoughton, MA, Valerie Barsom and her husband James E. Costello, III of Watertown, MA, and Richard E. Barsom and his wife Julie Curry Barsom of Yonkers, NY, and one cherished grandson, Richard E. Barsom, Jr. of Wellesley, MA. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brothers, Theodore Barsom who served with the US Coast Guard and Edward Barsom who died in combat in Germany serving with General George Patton's Army. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday afternoon, September 20th, from 3-6 PM at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen St., in SPRINGFIELD, with a religious Prayer Service beginning at 3:30 PM. A Graveside Service and military honors will take place on Monday, September 21st at 1:00 PM in section N at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, 895 Parker St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's name may be directed to St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church, 1 Industrial Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. For more information, please visit us at