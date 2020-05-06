|
|
FORBES, Richard H. November 4, 1945 to April 22, 2020 Richard Henry Forbes, a resident of Wellesley and South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, died at his home in Wellesley on April 22, after a recurring battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 74. He was the only child of Richard and Mildred Forbes and he grew up in Needham, Massachusetts. He earned an undergraduate degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, a Masters of Education at Harvard University, and a JD at Northwestern University School of Law where he met his future wife, Nancy Ator. Nancy and Richard were married in Winnetka, Illinois in 1976. Before entering law school, he taught English at Evanston Township High School in Illinois. Richard developed a private law practice in Chicago, and then joined the firm of Fish and Richardson when he and Nancy returned to the Boston area in 1983. He formed a law partnership with David Murray in 1986, where he focused on business advice and business litigation including intellectual property. He served as a member of the Wellesley Town Meeting, as a trustee of the Massachusetts Bay Community College, was elected Chairman of the Mass Bay Board, and was elected Chairman of the Massachusetts Community College Association. He was an active member of The Episcopal Parish of the Good Shepherd in Newton where he served in many capacities. Richard had a variety of interests. One of his nicknames was "Mr. Wizard," due to his curiosity about all things mechanical and technical coupled with his ability to discover exactly how things worked. Nancy guided him to take an interest in gardening and he became involved in the Ator family tradition of growing Dahlias. He loved travel and especially the discovery of good food at restaurants, as well as recipes he could prepare at home. The precision of his scientific methods resulted in a perfect cup of coffee for which he roasted the finest beans, and the art of making Manhattans. Mixologists at some of his favorite restaurants had his number. They knew that if they did not follow the Forbes prescription to the letter, the cocktail would be returned for a proper one. He had a resonant voice and enjoyed singing both classic pieces and melodies from the American Songbook. He learned to play the clarinet in high school, and in his mid sixties, resumed instruction with the talented professional clarinetist, Aline Benoit. Richard was also a connoisseur and lover of cats and became the chief caretaker and pill giver for all the cats who were lucky enough to inhabit the Forbes residences. In late 2017, he adopted the beloved Angus, a tuxedo, after firm insistence by Nancy before she passed away in 2018. Undoubtedly, anyone who knew Nancy and Richard would say that his greatest joy came from his life with Nancy. Early on in their relationship, Nancy's mother Janet and her sister Joanne referred to them as the "Bobbsey Twins." They were constantly together or in contact, and Nancy's colleagues at Ropes & Gray became familiar with the practice of halting activities and meetings while Nancy answered Richard's phone calls with the usual, "Hello, Lovey." One of Nancy's law partners commented this week, "Nancy and Richard were outstanding people individually and even more so together - truly help mates for each other who showed me what living one's marriage vows looks like over a lifetime." As the news of Richard's death reached a dear friend, Sister Margaret Keaveney, she remarked, "I loved both of them very much and always was touched by their love for each other which was so strong and beautiful. They truly shared one heart. Now their beautiful hearts can be united in the bonds of an eternal love that can never die or be separated again." Survivors include Richard's sister-in-law Joanne Ator of Baileys Harbor, WI, nieces Patricia Markus (Brian Dobbins) of Raleigh, NC, Catherine Saunders (Mike) of South Milwaukee, WI, nephew Michael Markus (Carly Johnson) of Montgomery, AL, friends David and Elaine Murray of Newton, MA, and Angus the cat. A private Burial Service was held. A Memorial Funeral Service will occur when conditions allow. Richard was very grateful to all who shared their support and skills with him in the past year and a half, especially his medical team, his devoted caregivers at Peace of Mind, the hospice staff at Care Dimensions, David and Elaine Murray, Christian Diaz, Loring Conant, Fr. Truman Welch, Fr. Mike Dangelo, and Fr. Jay Weldon. Memorial donations in honor of Richard and Nancy can be dedicated to The Parish of the Good Shepherd Accessibility Fund, 1671 Beacon Street, Waban, MA 02468. Donations will be used for the addition of an elevator to the church building. To share a memory of Richard, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020