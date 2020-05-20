Boston Globe Obituaries
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
RICHARD H. HILLY

HILLY, Richard H. In Marlborough, on May 14, from Covid-19 at age 69. Son of the late William F. and Eleanor Hughes Hilly. Formerly of Beverly, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale. Father of Benjamin Conti-Hilly of Allston and Emily Rose Hilly of Attleboro. Brother of Ellen Hilly of West Roxbury and Daniel Hilly of Beverly, and the late William, Jr., James, and Gerard. Former husband of Theresa Conti and Nancy Irving. May his soul, at long last, rest in peace. Arrangements entrusted to Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, WORCESTER, MA. There will be no Services.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
