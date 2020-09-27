NAKASHIAN, Richard H. South Boston Scoutmaster and Salesman Richard H. Nakashian of South Boston, MA passed away on September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane (Toland) Nakashian. Father of Paul, Gregory and Francis. Brother of Diane of Shirley, MA and Stephen and his wife, Carolyn (Dake Brown), of Fontana, CA. Richard was raised by Haig and Doris (deceased) Nakashian in Wayland, MA. After graduating from Wayland High School, Richard worked with his father for many years marketing oriental carpets at the Paine Furniture Store in Back Bay, Boston. He traveled during these years to many countries in the Middle East and Asia finding exquisite carpets for his dad's business. Upon closure of the business, he earned a degree in Business from UMASS Boston. Richard began the Cub Scout Troop at St. Brigid's Parish, was a devoted Boy Scout scoutmaster who ushered seven boys through their Eagle Scout honors at the Rice Post, Troop 28 in Dorchester, including each of his own sons. He loved fishing, gardening, cooking and animals. He was a born salesman and worked at Macy's in Boston, where he would spend his lunch hours at St. Anthony's Shrine. He was a member of the third Order Secular Franciscans (OFS). Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Richard's family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with masks and social distancing protocols at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid's Church located at 841 E. Broadway, South Boston. Services will conclude with entombment at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook Street, in Wellesley, MA. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Anthony's Shrine. View the online memorial for Richard H. NAKASHIAN