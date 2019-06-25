STEINBERG, Richard H. Richard H. Steinberg, Long and Esteemed Career as Newton Lawyer, Prosecutor and Middlesex Public Administrator, Dies at 85. A longtime Newton lawyer, civic leader and family man, died on June 25, 2019 due to natural causes. Appointed to 9 successive terms as Middlesex Public Administrator starting with Governor Dukakis in 1978, Richard worked tirelessly to probate the estates of hundreds of Massachusetts residents, distributing property and assets to their heirs around the globe. Richard's work as Public Administrator capped a long and distinguished legal and civic career in which he served as Assistant Attorney General from 1966 to 1970 under Senators Edward Brooke and Elliot Richardson, Assistant District Attorney for Middlesex County throughout the 1970s, followed by three decades in private practice as a criminal defense and all-purpose individual and business lawyer. Richard was an exceptional courtroom lawyer and won the respect of judges, opposing lawyers and the police. Mr. Steinberg took pride in his years as prosecutor both for his courtroom victories but also for his actions behind the scenes driven by his compassion and sense of fairness. Richard coupled his professional work with ongoing engagement in civic and community affairs, assuming leadership positions and leading fundraising and other initiatives for the United Fund, American-Israel Cultural Exchange, Mishkan Tefila Synagogue, the Masonic Lodge, Kiwanis and local community associations. Richard's work as civic leader, lawyer, and reknown Club A tennis player led him to develop friendships with local heros, such as former Massachusetts Senators Ted Kennedy and John Kerry. Richard grew up in Brookline and married his sweetheart, Cynthia Steinberg of Newton, sixty-three years ago. He loved hosting his entire family (including four grandchildren) on the Cape, taking everyone on his boat, Legalese, for weekend visits to Martha's Vineyard. In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his daughter Dr. Susan Steinberg-Oren and her husband, Dr. Zecharia Oren, of Marina Del Rey, California, son Robert Steinberg and his wife Beatrice Steinberg of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and grandchildren Dr. Gabrielle Steinberg, Geffen Oren, Simone Steinberg, and Lena Oren. Funeral services for Richard Steinberg will be held on Friday, June 28, at 12 noon at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA followed by interment in Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in Richard's memory can be made to at or the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter of , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600 Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary