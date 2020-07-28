|
BOWLER, Richard Hamilton Born August 6, 1934 in Arlington, MA. Passed July 28, 2020 at 85 years old in his home. Son of the late William F. and Rose (McKeon) Bowler. Dedicated husband to Ann Marie O'Hara Bowler since April 18, 1959. Loving father to Anne-Marie O'Neil and her husband Christopher of Windham, NH, Barbara Frances McLernon and her husband James of Peabody, Colleen Michaela Bowler of Arlington, and Brendan Richard Bowler and his wife Jeanette of Burlington. Dear brother to John Bowler and Rose Murphy, and the late William, Robert, and David Bowler. Devoted Grandfather to eight grandchildren: Rhiannon Rose Gillespie and her husband Declan, Bronwyn Bridget Goode, Shawn Patrick Bowler, Connor Francis O'Neil, James Richard and Michael Patrick McLernon, Eilis Aine O'Neil and Tristan Hamilton Bowler. Doting uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Late U. S. Army Korean War Veteran. Member of Arlington Boys & Girls Club for 82 years, where he served on many committees. Employed by Town of Arlington Public Works Department from 1954 and served 40 years retiring as Director of Arlington Public Works. Attended Boston College night classes. Longtime member and former officer of Arlington Federal Credit Union. One of the Founders of the Cyrus Dallon Museum. Avid member of St. Vincent DePaul. Spearheaded the movement of Water Conservation for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Devoted parishioner of St. Agnes Church, Arlington. His family would like to celebrate his legacy with Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Thursday from 4-7PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday in St. Agnes Church, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Military Honors will follow. Burial will be private. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to: Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Ln., Arlington, MA 02474, or Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. We encourage family and friends to visit www.keefefuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020