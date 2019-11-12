|
MOODY, Richard Henderson Aged 94, died at home Monday, November 11, 2019. He was a ninety-year resident of Andover, son of Percy W. and Helen B. Moody, graduate of Phillips Academy, Maine Maritime Academy, Brown University, and Merchant Marine veteran of WWII. As an entrepreneur, he built textile, computer hardware, and rubber recycling facilities. In later years, he continued his local professional focus in real estate for a 19-year career with his wife Barbara. He was a faithful, hardworking family man who loved life, his wife of 61 years, his children, and his fellow man. He enjoyed his home, his town of Andover, and his mountain retreat in Rangeley, Maine. He survived his beloved wife Barbara of 61 years, and is survived by five children: Carolyn Lewis and husband Van of Lynchburg, VA; Meredith Moody of Needham, MA; Heather Holman and partner William Levy of Andover, MA; Rick Moody and wife Randi Lite of Needham, MA; Janice Holden and husband Seth of Andover, MA; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held at South Church in Andover, MA on Saturday, November 16th, 2019, 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street, Andover, MA 01810.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019