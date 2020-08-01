|
HUTCHISON, Richard "Hutch" On July 29th, 2020, Richard "Hutch" Hutchison, 66, died unexpectedly at his home in Lynnfield, MA. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and brother, Eric, and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela Hutchison, son Tanner Hutchison, daughter Kara Hutchison, their respective fiancés Emily Sciarra and Tate Sahagian, sisters Andi Korte and Holly Williams, brothers Scott Hutchison and Joel Hutchison, and his mother Veronica Hutchison, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Hutch was born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany and grew up in Danbury, CT. After attending St. Michael's college in Vermont, he entered the restaurant business, managing and owning restaurants in Atlanta, Tampa and Orlando. He then transitioned into sales after moving to Massachusetts 26 years ago, recently retiring as the Director of Regional Sales for Weiler Corp. A lifelong sports fan, Hutch devoted himself to coaching kids to be the best they could be. This passion was exemplified in his favorite sporting event, the yearly "Turkey Bowl" he hosted, open to anyone over the age of one. A friend to everyone he met, a mentor to any kid who needed one, and the living embodiment of a 'family man', Hutch's hospitality, generosity, and tough as nails honesty, left their mark on the numerous lives he touched. Visiting hours will be at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY on Monday, August 3rd from 4 – 8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to . For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020