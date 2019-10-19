|
IOVINE, Richard Longtime North Shore EMS provider Of Danvers, Oct. 16, a paramedic and supervisor with Lyons Ambulance Service for over thirty years, beloved husband of Billie (Nimblett) Iovine, stepfather of Christopher Tavares and his wife Amy of Franklin, TN, and Michael Tavares and his wife Nicole of Danvers, grandfather of Lily, Parker, Harrison, Nicholas, Matthew, and Timothy, brother of Michele Davis and her husband Joe of Marblehead, Michael Iovine and his wife Mary-Lou of Houston, TX, and the late Pamela Richard. Funeral Service Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11AM in the Danvers Church of the Nazarene, 181 Dayton St., Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours are Friday from 4-7PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie's name may be made to Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. For full obit, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019