WINNEG, Richard Irwin Husband of Frances (Mallin) Winneg, died peacefully on July 14 at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA. He was two weeks shy of 91.



Born in Brockton, MA in 1928, Dick graduated from Brockton High School in 1946 and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1950, after which he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served as communications officer on the aircraft carriers USS Coral Sea and USS Antietam until 1953.



After his naval service, Dick moved to Manchester, New Hampshire to join his brothers, Harvey and Eugene, in the apparel manufacturing industry in the Manchester millyard. He began as the production manager of Harwin Manufacturing Company, an inside contractor for Tam O Shanter, a manufacturer of children's apparel. In September of 1956, the Winneg brothers purchased a small outerwear manufacturer that they relocated to the millyard, which ultimately became Winwood Sportswear Inc., which Dick owned and served as President and Treasurer until it was sold in 1988. Over the years Dick also owned and operated an additional apparel company, a motor lodge and a bowling alley.



Dick was proudest, however, of his public service. Active in the Manchester Jewish community, He served as Chairman and a Board member of the Jewish Federation of Manchester, and President and a Board member of Temple Adath Yeshurin. He and his wife Frances were among the original founders of The Derryfield School, and he served on the Board of Trustees. He served as Chairman and a Board member of Elliot Health System, and on the Boards of the Manchester United Way, and Manchester Child and Family Services. In recognition of his extensive public service Dick was named the 2007 Manchester Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and was awarded the 2007 New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Life Time Service award, the 2002 William S. Green Award for Excellence from the Elliot Hospital, and the 2007 Robert and Lucille Davison Award for Philanthropy from the Elliot Hospital. His defining traits were integrity, hard work and authenticity.



In addition to his wife, Frances, Dick leaves behind Neal S. Winneg and his wife Clea of Boston, MA, Robert D. Winneg and his wife Caroline of Sudbury, MA, and Douglas M. Winneg and his wife Suzanne of Wellesley, MA, and his six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Harvey, Herbert and Eugene, and by his sister Leona. At the time of his death he and Frances were residents of NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham, MA. Services have already been held. Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019