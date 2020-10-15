1/
RICHARD IVERS
IVERS, Richard Of Arlington, died on September 30 after a long illness. He was 59. Richard grew up in Arlington, where he attended the Bishop Elementary School and later graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass, Amherst. He owned and operated Richard Ivers Landscaping in Arlington for over three decades. A skilled artisan in both horticulture and stonework, he helped many Arlington residents to transform their yards into special outdoor environments. He was the devoted son of Louise Ruma Ivers (predeceased) and brother to Elisabeth Ivers (of New York, NY). Richard was a steadfast friend to many, including Dave, MJ, Michael, Michael and Harry. He was also a longtime model airplane enthusiast and a proud member of The Academy of Model Aeronautics and The Stealth Squadron of the Flying Aces. This hobby, which brought him great joy, was one he shared with his father, also named Richard (of Newton). His close, immediate family was completed with his stepsister Andrea Walker (of Seattle, WA) and stepmother, Florence Walker (of Newton). A Memorial will be held at a later date. For information about it, please contact: lisivers@gmail.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
