ADAMS, Richard J. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (Salter). Loving father of Michael J. & his wife Beth Adams of Dorchester, Jean M. Adams of Dorchester, Richard J. Adams, Jr. of Dorchester, and the late James P. Adams. Cherished grandfather of Brendan, Lauren, Thomas, Ashley, and Pierce. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was a veteran of the Vietnam War proudly serving in the United States Army as well as a longtime member of the Steel Workers Union. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Please be advised that due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. If you would like to sign the guestbook, please bring your own pen. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020