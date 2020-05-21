|
BARRY, Richard J. Age 75, of Derry, NH, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Somerville, MA, son of Alphonsus and Bernice (Nolen) Barry. Proud US Navy Veteran. Beloved father of Stephanie Mackesy and husband Mark, grandfather of Colleen Paige and husband Sam and Mikala Mackesy. Great-grandfather of Jason, Jonathan, and Elizabeth Paige. Brother of William Barry and wife Cecelia, Violet Bonnett and husband Robert, and Bernice Reiss and husband Joe. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce M. (Simpson) Barry and son Robert Barry. Visiting Hours: Due to the current pandemic, a private Service will be held by the family. A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date. Richard's full obituary can be found at peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020