BELLOTTI, Richard "Dick" J. Age 87, of Westborough, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was the beloved husband of Connie (Kwiatkowski) Bellotti for the past 63 years.



Dick was born and raised in New Bedford, and graduated from New Bedford High School where he is in the football Hall of Fame. He also was a graduate of Tabor Academy and attended Colgate University before he entered the Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he graduated from Southeastern Mass Technological Institute with an engineering degree. He enjoyed a long successful career, eventually retiring from Bose Corporation.



Dick was a member of the planning board in Southborough, and a member and past president of Marlborough Country Club. He also served on the board of Marlborough Hospital and the former Marlborough Savings Bank.



One of Dick's greatest joys was playing golf with his grandchildren and friends. He loved watching his grandchildren grow and was so proud of their accomplishments in their careers. Dick will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor; his honesty, his love and devotion to his family and friends.



He was the loving father to Michael Bellotti and his wife Lisa; Sue Dempsey and her husband Jack; Cherished grandfather to Mike Dempsey and his fianc?e Caroline Martin; Dan Dempsey; Nikki Dempsey; Christine Bellotti and Michael Bellotti. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10 am at St. Matthew Church, 26 Highland Street, Southborough. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to the .



