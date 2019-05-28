Boston Globe Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
RICHARD J. BONIER


RICHARD J. BONIER
1932 - 2019
RICHARD J. BONIER Obituary
BONIER, Richard J. Of West Andover, on May 27th, 2019. Dick spent most of his career as Director of Adolescent Day Services at McLean Hospital in Belmont. Father of two daughters, Frances and Katie, and a son, Thomas. Brother of Larry Bonier, Barbara O'Neil, Helen Evans, and the late Mary Parry. Also survived by his 4 grandchildren, his friend and ex-wife Carolyn, and many other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Dick's Visitation on Friday, May 31, from 3 until 6 PM at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, LOWELL. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 6 PM in the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union: action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home Lowell, MA www.mckennaouellette.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
