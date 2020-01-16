|
BUCKLEY, Richard J. Age 88, died peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Phyllis (Collins) Buckley, who predeceased him at the age of 79. He leaves his three children, Christine Scribner of Worcester, Richard of Orleans and Philip in Apex, North Carolina, 6 grandsons, and 2 great-grandsons. "Buck" was always quick with a joke or a helping hand. He was loved by many and will be missed all who knew him. There will be a private Service for the family on February 23, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020