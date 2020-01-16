Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. BUCKLEY


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. BUCKLEY Obituary
BUCKLEY, Richard J. Age 88, died peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Phyllis (Collins) Buckley, who predeceased him at the age of 79. He leaves his three children, Christine Scribner of Worcester, Richard of Orleans and Philip in Apex, North Carolina, 6 grandsons, and 2 great-grandsons. "Buck" was always quick with a joke or a helping hand. He was loved by many and will be missed all who knew him. There will be a private Service for the family on February 23, 2020.

View the online memorial for Richard J. BUCKLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -