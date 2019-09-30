|
BURNS, Richard J. In Brookline, on September 29, 2019. Loving father of Carolyn Burns of Boston, and Marybeth Thornton and her husband Charles of Westwood. Dear Brother of Mary Burns of Marlborough, and the late Lawrence Burns of Chicago, IL. Adored Grandfather of James, Margaret and Connor Thornton. Cherished Uncle of Nora Burns of New York. A Funeral Service will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning at 9:45. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4:00 -7:00 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late Veteran U. S. Army.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019