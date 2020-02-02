Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
RICHARD J. CASEY

RICHARD J. CASEY Obituary
CASEY, Richard J. Age 83, of Atkinson, NH formerly of Melrose, passed away on January 31, 2020. Richard is survived by his devoted wife Mary-Ann (Rossano) Casey. He is survived by his daughter Carol-Ann (Casey) O'Neill and her husband Michael of Newburyport, MA, his son Richard J. Casey, Jr. and wife Karen of Derry, NH. Brother of David Casey of Chula Vista, CA and sister Barbara Casey of Lynnfield, MA. Proud grandfather to Erin, Megan, Christopher, Shannon, Daniel and his seven great-grandchildren. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79. W. Foster St., Melrose, MA on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. His Funeral Service will be in the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday morning February 6th at 11:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions for Parkinson's research may be made to For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
