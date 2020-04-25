|
CAVANAUGH, Richard J. Of Malden, 85 after a brief illness due to complications from pneumonia. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Bell) Cavanaugh to whom they shared 54 years of marriage. Son of the late John F. and Mary G. (McDonough) Cavanaugh. Father of Janet Barry and her husband Jim of Reading, Judy Cavanaugh of Malden, Susan Stowers and her husband Eric of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Richard C. Cavanaugh and his wife Silvia of Malden and Christine Gately and her husband Sean of Braintree. Grandfather of Meghan, Jimmy, Emma, Kate, Connor, Ryan and Lucy. Brother of John (Jack) Cavanaugh and his wife Geraldine and the late Robert (Bob) Cavanaugh and his sister-in-law Barbara Cavanaugh. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Richard "Richie" was born in Malden and lived his entire life in what her referred to as God's country. Proud attendee of the Immaculate Conception Parish and grammar school where he also sent all his children. A graduate of Malden Catholic High School in 1953, Richard was an all-around athletic standout. He accomplished four varsity letters in hockey, three in football and one in baseball. He was well known as a hockey standout in the area, being named to the Catholic League Hockey All-Star team, multiple State Tournament teams, and the New England Tournament. He also captained the football team. He was elected to the Malden Catholic Hall of Fame for being an exceptional three sport athlete in 1989. Richard went on to Northeastern University where he was a premier hockey forward in New England from 1953 to 1957. His career scoring total of 132 points was a Northeastern record at the time and currently leaves him tied as NU's 20th all-time point scorer. He was the recipient of the Walter A. Brown Trophy as the outstanding American collegiate hockey player two times. Richard was elected to the Northeastern Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in hockey in 1978. Richard coached many hockey teams as soon as he graduated college. In the mid-70s, Richard was an assistant hockey coach at Malden Catholic and was a member of the 1974 team that won its first state championship since 1960. That team set the standard to which other MC teams have been measured. They were also inducted as a group into the Malden Catholic Hall of Fame in 1992. Richard worked as a Supervisor of Social Services at the Department of Public Welfare in Malden. He was a familiar face in Malden Square and ran every day at the Malden YMCA. Richard was a former NHL Off Ice Official for the Boston Bruins for over 30 years. He was also a proud and longstanding member of the Irish American Association of Malden. Richard was a family man at heart who was always at his children's and then grandchildren's many events. Richie loved the beach and taking vacations with his family including trips to Hampton Beach, Maine, Cape Cod and Disney World. The family would like to thank the Atria Maplewood Assisted Living Community for welcoming Richard into their community for the past two years and to Winchester Hospital and Sawtelle House for their compassionate care they provided Richard during the last chapter of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richards name to Malden Catholic, 99 Crystal St., Malden, MA 02148 or the Sawtelle house, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA. Due to current public gathering restrictions, services are private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020