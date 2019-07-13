COGHLAN, Richard J. Of Bourne, passed away on June 28, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Michelle (Vliet) Coghlan; son of Doris (Frink) and the late Maurice "Randy" Coghlan; father of John P. Vliet of Fairhaven and Suzanne E. Vliet of Bourne; brother of Maureen Canty and Robert and Betty Coghlan; grandfather of Massimo Vliet. Richard attended Burdett College where he majored in Marketing and Accounting. Since 1991, he has been a contracts broker for Hudson River Crossing, LLC and focused his entrepreneurial efforts and experience in the Competitive Access Provider industry (CAP). The first 15 years of his 35 year career in the telecommunications industry were spent in the interconnect industry, private phone systems. Richard was Regional Manager with International Telephone and Telegraph. As General Manager with U.S. West, he set up their first cellular phone facility in New Jersey. Most recently, Richard was one of the founders of ACSI, a publicly traded CAP company, and also was one of the founders of American Lightwave. Richard served as director of Executone of Boston, Inc., a subsidiary of Continental Telephone, TSG/Millicom, ATI American Teletronics, Inc., Ragan Telecom, and Rates Technology. He also served on the Board of Directors of A Better Chance, a facility for underprivileged children based in Madison, CT. When he wasn't busy with work, Richard enjoyed walking, biking and boating the canal and spending time with his family. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 or by visiting the website childrenshospital.org For online guest book and other helpful links, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com



