CONSTANCE, Richard J. Age 91, of Everett, Sept. 23. Beloved husband of Rose M. (Bille) for over 66 years. Dear and devoted father of Frank Constance and his wife Mary Dusseault of Bedford, Grace A. Flammia of Saugus, and Dianne M. Wallis and her husband Brian of Danvers. Cherished Nonu of grandchildren, Bobby Flammia, Matt Flammia, and Shaina Flammia and her fiancé Joe Badolato, Brianna Wallis and Cale Wallis, and adoring great-granddaughters, Adrienne Flammia, Eva Rose Badolato and Ellie Badolato. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Richard's Visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main Street), EVERETT, Tuesday, September 29 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m. COVID-19 protocols must be maintained. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 would be sincerely appreciated. Late WWII and Korean Conflict, Marine Corps veteran. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store