|
|
FELONI, Richard J. Of Somerville, formerly of Boston's North End, Jan. 31. Beloved husband of Marlene A. (Mercurio) for 64 years. Dear and devoted father of Denise Pepicelli, John Feloni and his wife, Catherine and Joe Feloni and his companion, Daria, all of Somerville. Brother of Rita Ingala of Boston and the late Joseph Feloni, Mary Dellitti and Antoinette Maiocco. Loving grandfather of Nicole Rupp, Richard Feloni and his wife, Luisa and Victoria Feloni and loving great-grandfather of Logan Rupp. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Richard's visitation in St. Leonard's Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory to The Salvation Army, 1500 Washington St., Boston, MA 02118, www.salvationarmy.org would be sincerely appreciated. Late Member of the Boston Police Patrolman's Association. Arrangements by: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020