HUGHES, Richard J. "Dick" Of Billerica, Richard "Dick" J. Hughes, beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (Price) Hughes. Father of Sandra Hughes-Cripps of Dracut and her boy friend Steven Lavoie of Merrimack, NH, John Hughes of Billerica and Richard Hughes II of Tyngsborough. Grandfather of Mitchell Cripps of Dracut. Brother of Carol DeBenedictis and her husband Larry of Billerica and the late Dorothy Harvie and Barbara DeMarco. Funeral Monday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, Talbot Ave., North Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Community Pantry, 70 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Mr. Hughes proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was the owner of the Hughes Lumber Company in Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019