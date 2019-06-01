Boston Globe Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Church
Talbot Ave. N.
Billerica, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for RICHARD HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. "DICK" HUGHES


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD J. "DICK" HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES, Richard J. "Dick" Of Billerica, Richard "Dick" J. Hughes, beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (Price) Hughes. Father of Sandra Hughes-Cripps of Dracut and her boy friend Steven Lavoie of Merrimack, NH, John Hughes of Billerica and Richard Hughes II of Tyngsborough. Grandfather of Mitchell Cripps of Dracut. Brother of Carol DeBenedictis and her husband Larry of Billerica and the late Dorothy Harvie and Barbara DeMarco. Funeral Monday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, Talbot Ave., North Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Community Pantry, 70 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Mr. Hughes proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was the owner of the Hughes Lumber Company in Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Richard J. "Dick" HUGHES
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
