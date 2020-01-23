|
|
HUTCHINSON, Richard J. Jr. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Cherished son of the late Richard J., Sr. and Margaret C. (D'Entremont) Hutchinson. Loving companion of Mary E. Cogswell of East Boston. Dear brother of Jean Mugford of N.H. and the late Donald, Dennis, and Daniel. Also survived by his many cherished nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Richard's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON on Sunday, January 26th, from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. A Prayer Service will follow. Committal Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For more info, www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020