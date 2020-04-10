|
IANELLI, Richard J. Of Watertown, April 6th. Loving father of Charlene Ianelli. Dear brother of Joseph J. Ianelli, Sr. and his wife Nina of Cambridge. Uncle of Joseph J. Ianelli Jr., Christine Chiodo and her husband Paul, Arlene Sousa and her husband John. Son of the late Joseph G. Ianelli and Angelina "Arlene" (Orisini) Ianelli. Richard is a Vietnam War Army Veteran and Bronze Star Medal recepient. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Visit devitofh.com to view a memories page.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020