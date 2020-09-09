JOHNSON, Richard J. Of Concord. September 5, 2020. Husband of Rut K. (Geholm) Johnson. Father of Erik J. Johnson (Doriana) of London, UK and Lars O. Johnson of Lancaster; grandfather of August, Sigrid, Frida, Linnea and Lilly; sister of Louise Schaubach. His Funeral Service and Burial will be private but can be viewed by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to First Lutheran Church, 6 Eddy St., Waltham, MA 02453 or Camp Calumet, PO Box 236 W. Ossipee, NH 03890 or to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1200 John Fitch Hwy., Fitchburg, MA 01420.