RICHARD J. JOHNSON
1934 - 2020
JOHNSON, Richard J. Of Concord. September 5, 2020. Husband of Rut K. (Geholm) Johnson. Father of Erik J. Johnson (Doriana) of London, UK and Lars O. Johnson of Lancaster; grandfather of August, Sigrid, Frida, Linnea and Lilly; sister of Louise Schaubach. His Funeral Service and Burial will be private but can be viewed by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to First Lutheran Church, 6 Eddy St., Waltham, MA 02453 or Camp Calumet, PO Box 236 W. Ossipee, NH 03890 or to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1200 John Fitch Hwy., Fitchburg, MA 01420. Arrangements by Joyce Funeral Home www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies. So sorry to hear this very sad news. I was a colleague of Dick's at L-S and I help lead the LS alum Facebook group. Many beautiful tributes were written by alums after the news was posted. How can I get them to your family? Bill (schech@rcn.com)
Bill Schechter
September 9, 2020
Lars and family,

I will never forget the first time I met your Dad years ago at the Federal Savings bank. He and your Mom were such a wonderful couple and we all looked forward to their or his trips to the bank. He always had a story to tell and bragged about his two successful sons. Then I met Lottie and the rest is his history. He used to tell me how smart she was. : )

My heart aches for you and all of the grandchildren. Hugs and prayers for all especially your Mom.

May he rest in Peace.

Patty
Patty Bertrand
Family Friend
September 8, 2020
My condolences to the Johnson family. I had the pleasure of taking accounting with Mr Johnson and what a wonderful teacher and such a kind man. So sorry for your loss.
Elaine Bailey
Student
September 8, 2020
My condolences to the Johnson family. What a terrific teacher. I was fortunate enough to take business law in high school and even more so to have a teacher as engaging as Mr. Johnson. We also shared a connection to Babson College. Teachers like Mr. Johnson are a big part of why Lincoln-Sudbury has earned such an excellent reputation.
Ken Wollins
Student
September 8, 2020
When Penny, Marquette and I first joined First Lutheran, Richard and Rut were among the first to welcome us and always had a warm word. Richard became a hockey buddy, sharing his stories of playing for the Huskies, especially the Beanpots, and coaching at LS. Along with the thousands of students, players, friends and congregants, you will be missed by us. Rest in Power.
Steve Latter
Friend
