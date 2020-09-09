Lars and family,



I will never forget the first time I met your Dad years ago at the Federal Savings bank. He and your Mom were such a wonderful couple and we all looked forward to their or his trips to the bank. He always had a story to tell and bragged about his two successful sons. Then I met Lottie and the rest is his history. He used to tell me how smart she was. : )



My heart aches for you and all of the grandchildren. Hugs and prayers for all especially your Mom.



May he rest in Peace.



Patty

Patty Bertrand

Family Friend