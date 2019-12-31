|
LANDERS, Richard J. "Huey" Of Norwood, formerly of Walpole, December 30, 2019, age 72. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Day) Landers. Loving father of Dwayne Edward Gooch of Westwood and the late Paul Scott Gooch. Devoted son of the late John Joseph and Marion A. (Butler) Landers. Brother of Francis J. Landers and his wife Judith of Arizona and the late Robert J. "Lefty" Landers. Uncle of Frank Landers of North Attleboro, Lee Ann Lewis of Concord, New Hampshire, and the late Deborah Landers. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard's Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Graveside Service will follow in Highland Cemetery, Winter Street, Norwood at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Richard's family asks that you to take the time to surround yourself by those who love you. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020