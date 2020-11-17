LANE, Richard J. Of Winchester, formerly of Belmont, Nov. 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Sorenti) Lane. Father of Brian Lane. Son of the late John and Marguerite Lane. Brother of Jack Lane and Barbara Lane. Uncle of Eric Lane and Sergei Rielly. A Graveside Service will be held at the Belmont Cemetery, 121 Grove Street, Belmont on Friday, Nov. 20th at 12:30. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Belmont. Donations may be made in Richard's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute c/o Dr. Gooptu's Research Fund, P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com