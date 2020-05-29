|
MAHONEY, Richard J. "Red" Also known as Southie's "Flower Guy" on Old Colony Ave., age 79, of South Boston, formerly of Everett, passed away on May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 53 years to Margaret F. (Mango) and survived by his children Ernest J. Bruneau, III and his wife Susan of Gloucester, Kenneth R. Bruneau of Boston, Timothy M. Mahoney and wife Tasha of North Reading, Richard J. Mahoney and wife Laura of Boston, and Maryann (Mahoney) Hunt and her husband Christopher of Pennsylvania. Devoted grandfather to Rebecca and Kaylee Bruneau, Lillian and Nathaniel Hunt, and great-grandfather to Julian Bruneau. Dear brother to the late Jean Kiefer of Florida, John Mahoney, the late Robert Mahoney, the late Edward Mahoney, Carol Morin and the late Donald Mahoney, all of Massachusetts. Red is also survived by many nieces and nephews. No Memorial Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Boston Medical Center Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02118-2393.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020