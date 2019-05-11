MANLEY, Richard J. Of Centerville, died May 11, 2019. Born January 19, 1929 in Winchester, MA to Martin and Blanche (McMahon) Manley. He was raised in Stoneham and was a star on the high school hockey team. He was an Arborist and owned RJ Manley Tree Experts for 70 years as an Arborist serving clients along the North Shore, Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod until his retirement in 2018. The most genuine man one would ever know, Richard was interested in those he met along life's journey and always found the good in people. He was a true gift of a person and an individual whom one would never forget.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the VNA of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, Suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660 or to a .



Visiting Hours will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS with a Graveside Service to follow at Marstons Mills Cemetery.



