|
|
MASTALERZ, Richard J. Loyal Friend To Many On Aug. 7, of Tavares, FL and formerly of Chelsea. At 67 years. Loving son of the late Walter and Shirley (Darish) Mastalerz. Dear brother Jay Walt Mastalerz and his wife Loretta (Grasso) Mastalerz of Lynnfield and the late Ronald "Ronnie" Mastalerz. He is also survived by his longtime friend, Mary Jo Peterson of Wakefield. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend Graveside Services at Greenview Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA
View the online memorial for Richard J. MASTALERZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020