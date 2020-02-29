|
|
MILANO, Richard J. Of Winthrop, Feb. 26, 2020. Loving father of Patrick Milano, Maria Milano, William Milano and the late Michael Milano. Dear brother of Donald Milano and the late Peggy Cash, Michael Milano and Walter Milano. Cherished grandfather of Ava. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Richard J. MILANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020