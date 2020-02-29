Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MILANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. MILANO


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. MILANO Obituary
MILANO, Richard J. Of Winthrop, Feb. 26, 2020. Loving father of Patrick Milano, Maria Milano, William Milano and the late Michael Milano. Dear brother of Donald Milano and the late Peggy Cash, Michael Milano and Walter Milano. Cherished grandfather of Ava. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Richard J. MILANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -