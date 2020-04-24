|
|
MURPHY, Richard J. "Dick" Of North Easton, formerly of Walpole, April 21, 2020, age 90. Loving father of Mary Beth and her husband Ken Keating of Foxboro, MA and Denise and her husband Bill Kotopoulos of North Easton, MA. Husband of the late Mary Osborne Murphy and the late Marilyn Sarno Murphy. Loving brother of Jean Hynds of Sandown, NH, Sheila Connors of Marshfield, MA, the late Patricia Foley and the late Brian Murphy. Cherished grandfather of Meghan (Keating) French, Erin Keating, Brendan Keating, Tom Kotopoulos, James Kotopoulos. Great-grandfather to Avery Nelson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Dick's family has decided that his visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA. Interment will take place in May at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. A "Life Celebration" honoring Dick's legacy will be held in the months to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dick's name may be made to: , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020