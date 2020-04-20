Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD J. O'DONNELL

O'DONNELL, Richard J. 1949-2020. Lifelong resident of Revere. Graduated Revere High School 1967, graduated Suffolk University 1971. Started teaching Business Education classes at Revere High School from 1971 until retirement. Was a lifelong member of Revere Moose Club. Enjoyed watching Red Sox and Patriots. Leaves behind one sister, Maureen DeFrehn. Was predeceased by his mom and dad Stephen P. & Dorothy (Leslie) O'Donnell, and brothers, Michael O'Donnell and Stephen O'Donnell. Was a great uncle to his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Research or Covid-19 fund. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
