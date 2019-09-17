Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
RICHARD J. PALMER Obituary
PALMER, Richard J. Of Burlington, formerly of Derry, NH, Salem, NH and Woburn, Sept. 16. Beloved husband of 53 years of Ellen (Field). Loving father of Robert L. & his wife Colleen of Methuen, Richard A. & his wife Diane of Venice, FL and Robin E. Kondziolka & her husband Erik of Dracut. Proud grandfather of Aaron, Sean, Camrin & Marie Palmer. Brother of the late Patricia Desrocher. Brother-in-law of Raymond Desrocher of West Peabody, Edmund & Margaret Pessa of West Yarmouth, Pamela D'Errico of Burlington and the late Patricia Field. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, September 19 from 4-7:30 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rich's name may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 or support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
